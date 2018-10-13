A landslide following heavy rains in eastern Uganda has killed more than 40 people.
It is feared that the death toll could rise as a government rescue team reaches the Mount Elgon area. A river burst its banks and a torrent of mud and water swept villages …
Read more via PM NEWS Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2QNkoDs
Get more World News
It is feared that the death toll could rise as a government rescue team reaches the Mount Elgon area. A river burst its banks and a torrent of mud and water swept villages …
Read more via PM NEWS Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2QNkoDs
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[16]