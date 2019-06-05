Five people have died and dozens are missing after heavy rains triggered a series of landslides in eastern Uganda’s mountainous Bududa district, the Red Cross said on Wednesday.
The organisation said that around 50 people were believed missing and 150 houses destroyed after the landslides on Tuesday night …
