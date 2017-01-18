The Lassa fever virus has been confirmed in a Private Hospital in Rivers state by the Rivers ministry of health. According to commissioner for health, Dr Theophilus Odagme, the patient had been managed, fully recovered and discharged. “ Right now, we pray it does not pose further threat to the state. “ Indeed, we had a patient in a private hospital in the state. The patient was diagnosed and expertly managed and has been discharged. “The primary and secondary contacts are being followed and the other processes of decontamination are all on,” he said. He said the ministry was collaborating with the World Health Organisation (WHO), the private hospital and family of patient to ensure that the process of decontamination and contact are effectively carried out. He advised residents of the state not to panic because the government was on top of the situation.