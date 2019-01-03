Metro LAUTECH Announces Resumption Of Academic Activities Despite Strike – Nairaland

#1
So down there is a message mailed to her students.

While some students are uncontrollably happy with the development, some are skeptical about it cos one would wonder how academic activities (including lectures) can hold when...



Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2Tnt4la

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[87]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top