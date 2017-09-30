Submit Post Advertise

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Samguine, Sep 30, 2017 at 11:27 AM.

    The management of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) in Ogbomoso, has announced that lectures will resume by October 3.

    According to the Chairman, Governing council, Prof Dayo Afolabi‎ “What we did was that we have spoken with the two Governors who has started bringing in their quota and the information we have is that the money would be in before the end of today (Friday) , so before the close of work, we would start paying salaries and also the management would meet with the staffs.

    “The major reason we may have after the lectures commences is just that they must be paid before they can commence with the lectures.

    “As for the money the Government promised, the management would notify us if they have gotten the money because it’s one thing to pay and another thing to get the Alert.

    “We just want to be sure we have gotten the alert. We really want to thank the two Governors they really exhibited the behavior of a good statesman. Even when they were provoked they never showed it.”
     

    Sep 30, 2017 at 11:27 AM
