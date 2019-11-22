Market Business activities at Oyingbo Market, Lagos State, have been put on hold by the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), for sundry environmental infractions including indiscriminate refuse dumping, refusal to patronize PSP operators, roadside trading and poor hygienic practices, resulting in serious environmental problem …
