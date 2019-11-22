Metro LAWMA Shuts Oyingbo Market In Lagos – Nairaland

#1
Market Business activities at Oyingbo Market, Lagos State, have been put on hold by the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), for sundry environmental infractions including indiscriminate refuse dumping, refusal to patronize PSP operators, roadside trading and poor hygienic practices, resulting in serious environmental problem …

lawma.JPG

Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2rinHe5

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[52]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top