Metro Lawmaker Accused Of Trying To Sleep With Politician’s Wife, Stripped Naked – Naijaloaded

#1
Multiple reports have it that the deputy speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Hon Godiya Akwashiki (APC, Eggon West), caught in the act of trying to sleep with a politician’s wife. According to reports, the incident took place yesterday …



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2C0iUAG

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top