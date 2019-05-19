Padua Petroleum Nigeria Limited (PPNL) is an indigenous company established to provide a unique range of services to the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry.
We venture into the this industry with the objective of building on existing limited in- country capacity.....
For details & to apply, visit http://bit.ly/2JOlcrd
Get more Latest Jobs
We venture into the this industry with the objective of building on existing limited in- country capacity.....
For details & to apply, visit http://bit.ly/2JOlcrd
Get more Latest Jobs
Last edited by a moderator:[11]