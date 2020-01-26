Metro Leah Sharibu’s family reacts as daughter converts to Islam, delivers baby for Boko Haram commander – Pulse Nigeria

#1
A source close to the insurgents said Leah Sharibu was forced to accept Islam before being married off to the Boko Haram commander.

Leah Sharibu’s family have reacted to media report that the teenage schoolgirl was recently delivered of a baby boy for a Boko Haram …

leah sharibu.JPG

Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2viEakx

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top