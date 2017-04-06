Leicester star Ahmed Musa was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning on suspicion of beating his wife, but was later released without charge. The Nigerian international, signed by the Foxes for £16million last summer, was quizzed by police for two hours on suspicion of common assault. A statement by Leicester City said : “We are aware that Ahmed Musa has today (Wednesday) cooperated with a police inquiry relating to a disturbance in the early hours of this morning. “The inquiry has since been closed and no further action is to be taken. "We see no reason for formal action internally, though Ahmed will be given the opportunity to discuss the matter with football management when the squad returns to training on Friday." Source: Mirror UK