Sports Lewandowski breaks silence on wish to leave Bayern Munich – The Independent Uganda

#1
Bayern Munich’s star striker Robert Lewandowski has broken his silence about wanting to leave the Bundesliga giants in May, but insists he is ready to win titles again this season with the Bavarians.

“In April, May, almost everyone took a shot …



read more via The Independent Uganda: – https://ift.tt/2OXWDaN

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[91]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top