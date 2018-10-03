Sports Lib vs Nig: ‘The Only Difference Between Ahmed Musa And Messi Is Spelling’ – See What Fans Are Saying About This Musa – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
The Super Eagles of Nigeria are currently leading Libya 2-1 at half time in their African cup of Nations qualifier in Sifax, Tunisia.

Nigeria took an early lead after some nice team work from the team presented Ighalo with the simple task of tapping into an empty net......



read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2NL0Ttb

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[71]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top