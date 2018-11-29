  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Sports What Fans Are Saying About This ‘Beauty’ From Messi Is A Must Read – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Lionel Messi was the difference during Barcelona’s champions league clash with PSV Eindhoven at Philip stadium yesterday night.

The Argentine who scored one beautiful goal in the second half before going on to set up another one for Gerard Pique from a dead ball situation was man marked …



read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2Rmj4bl

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[83]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top