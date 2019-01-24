Entertainment Linda Ikeji narrates how her family was embarrassed because of N70 – YabaLeftOnline

#1
Billionaire Blogger, Linda Ikeji has narrated how her parents were once embarrassed all because of 70 naira. According to her, the incident triggered her hustle spirit.

According to the single mother of one, witnessing her parents getting embarrassed made her cry, and amid the tears promised to fight poverty with everything …



via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2Duw1vh

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top