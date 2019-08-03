Lionel Messi’s words are going to cost him. Messi was suspended for three months of international play by CONMEBOL after he accused CONMEBOL of corruption during Copa America, according to ESPN.
The 32-year-old Messi found himself in trouble twice at Copa America. He called …
read more via SOCCER news, photos, and video – Yahoo! Sports – https://ift.tt/2LXj4PS
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The 32-year-old Messi found himself in trouble twice at Copa America. He called …
read more via SOCCER news, photos, and video – Yahoo! Sports – https://ift.tt/2LXj4PS
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]