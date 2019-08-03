JustForex Trading - Start Now

Sports Lionel Messi banned after accusing CONMEBOL of ‘corruption’ – Yahoo! Sports

#1
Lionel Messi’s words are going to cost him. Messi was suspended for three months of international play by CONMEBOL after he accused CONMEBOL of corruption during Copa America, according to ESPN.

The 32-year-old Messi found himself in trouble twice at Copa America. He called …

lionel.JPG

read more via SOCCER news, photos, and video – Yahoo! Sports – https://ift.tt/2LXj4PS

[1]
