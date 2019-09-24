Justforex_nb_campaign

Sports Lionel Messi Beat Ronaldo & van Dijk To Win FIFA Best Player Award – 360Nobs.com

#1
Barcelona’s Lionel Messi won the best men’s player at the Best Fifa Football Awards in Milan as Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk missed out on the top prize.

It is the sixth time Messi has been voted the best player in the world. Liverpool manager Jurgen …

lionel.JPG

read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2mgTI41

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top