The JAMB Registrar Prof. Ishaq Oloyede has announced that candidates of the 2017 UTME can now select the Federal University as 2nd Choice Degree Awarding Institution. According to the Joint Admission Matriculation Board Through their official twitter handle candidates can now choose from the 12 New Federal Universities, State Universities, Police Academy or NDA. The 12 New Federal Universities Includes: 1. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY,OYE EKITI 2. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY DUTSE, JIGAWA STATE , 3. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY BIRNIN KEBBI 4. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY DUTSENMA, KATSINA STATE 5. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY GASHUA, YOBE STATE. 6. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY GUSAU, ZAMFARA STATE. 7. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY LAFIA, NASARAWA STATE 8. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY LOKOJA. 9. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY KASHERE, GOMBE STATE. 10. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY NDIFU-ALIKE, EBONYI STATE. 11. FEDRAL UNIVERSITY OTUOKE, BAYELSA STATE. 12. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY WUKARI, TARABA STATE