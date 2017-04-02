Submit Post Advertise

  1. NB Weekly 9- Nigeria's Political House Of Cards Get Your Free Download Now!
    Dismiss Notice

Metro [LIST] 12 Federal Universities Approved by JAMB As Second Choice

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by kemi, Apr 2, 2017 at 1:03 PM. Views count: 1328

Tags:
  1. kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    The JAMB Registrar Prof. Ishaq Oloyede has announced that candidates of the 2017 UTME can now select the Federal University as 2nd Choice Degree Awarding Institution.

    jamb.jpg

    According to the Joint Admission Matriculation Board Through their official twitter handle candidates can now choose from the 12 New Federal Universities, State Universities, Police Academy or NDA.

    The 12 New Federal Universities Includes:


    1. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY,OYE EKITI

    2. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY DUTSE, JIGAWA STATE ,

    3. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY BIRNIN KEBBI

    4. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY DUTSENMA, KATSINA STATE

    5. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY GASHUA, YOBE STATE.

    6. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY GUSAU, ZAMFARA STATE.

    7. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY LAFIA, NASARAWA STATE

    8. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY LOKOJA.

    9. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY KASHERE, GOMBE STATE.

    10. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY NDIFU-ALIKE, EBONYI STATE.

    11. FEDRAL UNIVERSITY OTUOKE, BAYELSA STATE.

    12. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY WUKARI, TARABA STATE
     
    kemi, Apr 2, 2017 at 1:03 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments

  2. Ukamaka

    Ukamaka Member

    Alright.....noted
     
    Ukamaka, Apr 2, 2017 at 1:08 PM
    #2
  3. Arinze

    Arinze Member

    Nice information
    We got that
     
    Arinze, Apr 2, 2017 at 1:11 PM
    #3