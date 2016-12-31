Here's a list of prominent people in Nigerian football who died in 2016. Peter Ogaba (Ex Nigerian youth star) Known for his heroics at the 1989 U-20 FIFA World cup in Saudi Arabia. Died after a brief illness in an Abuja village. Aged 42. Chinedu Agwu (former Enyimba and Kaduna United goalkeeper) Died after a protracted illness. Aged 30. Michael Umanyinka (ex Zagatala PFK defender) died on the pitch during a game for Azerbaijani First Division club, Zagatala PFK. Aged 20 years. Izu Joseph - (Defender, Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan) Shot by men of the military Joint Task Force, JTF while on an end of season visit to his hometown. Died afterwards. Ibrahim Abubakar (Ex Head of Protocol, Nigeria Football Federation, NFF) Reportedly Assassinated. Amodu Shuaibu (Ex Technical Director, Nigeria Football Federation, NFF) Died in his sleep after complaining of chest pain. Stephen Keshi (Ex Head Coach, Nigeria's senior national football team) Died after reportedly suffering an heart attack. Aged 54.