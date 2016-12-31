Submit Post Advertise

Sports [LIST] 7 Shocking Deaths in Nigerian Football in 2016

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by Lequte, Dec 31, 2016 at 8:23 AM. Views count: 42

    Here's a list of prominent people in Nigerian football who died in 2016.


    • Peter Ogaba (Ex Nigerian youth star) Known for his heroics at the 1989 U-20 FIFA World cup in Saudi Arabia. Died after a brief illness in an Abuja village. Aged 42.
    • Chinedu Agwu (former Enyimba and Kaduna United goalkeeper) Died after a protracted illness. Aged 30.
    • Michael Umanyinka (ex Zagatala PFK defender) died on the pitch during a game for Azerbaijani First Division club, Zagatala PFK. Aged 20 years.
    • Izu Joseph - (Defender, Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan) Shot by men of the military Joint Task Force, JTF while on an end of season visit to his hometown. Died afterwards.
    • Ibrahim Abubakar (Ex Head of Protocol, Nigeria Football Federation, NFF) Reportedly Assassinated.
    • Amodu Shuaibu (Ex Technical Director, Nigeria Football Federation, NFF) Died in his sleep after complaining of chest pain.
    • Stephen Keshi (Ex Head Coach, Nigeria's senior national football team) Died after reportedly suffering an heart attack. Aged 54.
     

