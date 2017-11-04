The Presidency on Saturday stated that President Muhammad Buhari has appointed more people from Ogun, Imo and Kano States than other states. The claim came as the president’s office denied a newspaper report that an overwhelming majority of the Mr. Buhari’s appointees were from his native northern region. The BusinessDay report that 81 of the president’s 100 political appointees are northerners is “misleading”, presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said in a statement. Mr. Adesina showed a graphical illustration of different states and the number of top appointees from the respective states. The graph shows that Ogun state has the highest number of appointments with 21, followed by Imo and Kano states with 15 each, and Edo and the president’s home state of Katsina with 14 each. The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, has no appointee — the worst case; while Ebonyi and Abia have two each, Kebbi has three, while Zamfara, Sokoto, Oyo, Enugu, Ekiti and Akwa Ibom have four each.