Mele Kyari was named group general manager of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Thursday by President Muhammadu Buhari. His appointment will take effect from July 8 when Maikanti Baru, the current GMD will retire. Kyari comes on board as the 19th GMD of the national oil company.