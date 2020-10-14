Politics Local council aspirants to undergo compulsory drug test in Kano – Guardian News


Local council aspirants to undergo compulsory drug test in Kano | The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World News

Ahead of the local government election scheduled to hold January 16th, 2021, Kano State government yesterday vowed to subject all contestants to a compulsory drug test. Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Kano, Murtala Sule Garo who revealed the development at a workshop...
