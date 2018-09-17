Germany head coach Joachim Loew was reportedly blocked from meeting Mesut Ozil at Arsenal’s training ground on Monday to discuss the midfielder’s fiery retirement from international duty.
Loew and Germany’s team director Oliver Bierhoff were in London
read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2OgWa6P
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Loew and Germany’s team director Oliver Bierhoff were in London
read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2OgWa6P
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[105]