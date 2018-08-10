Last week, Eminem dropped a surprise album, and it wasn’t just the release date that caught fans off guard.
The legendary Detroit emcee fired off a number of unexpected insults, igniting feuds with a long list of hip hop personalities...
via The Hollywood Gossip – https://ift.tt/2MJhths
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The legendary Detroit emcee fired off a number of unexpected insults, igniting feuds with a long list of hip hop personalities...
via The Hollywood Gossip – https://ift.tt/2MJhths
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[57]