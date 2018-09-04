Place your Ad here for $125.00 per Week!

World Macron’s Approval Drops Behind France’s Least Popular President Ever – Newsweek

#1
France’s political season is back after the summer break and President Emmanuel Macron returns to work with an approval rating of 31 percent—worse than both his predecessors at this point in their terms.

Macron’s popularity has suffered greatly in the first year-and-a-half of his presidency, as he came to …



Read more via Newsweek – https://ift.tt/2wCKIaQ

Get more World News
 
[106]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top