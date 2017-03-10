Submit Post Advertise

Makarfi Tells Buhari - PDP Will Keep Praying For You

    Ahmed Makarfi, factional Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has said the party will continue to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari’s speedy recovery.

    “We are happy to welcome the president from his medical vacation in London. We welcome him home; but we will continue to pry his full recovery,” Makarfi said.

    “The PDP will continue to pray for the president; all Nigerians should do same.

    “Presiding over Nigeria is a huge task, so we must pray for sound and steady health so that Buhari can effectively handle that tough job.”
     
