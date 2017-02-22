George Chaponda, Malawi's Agriculture Minister has been fired over the maizegate scandal. BBC reports that last month, President Peter Mutharika ordered an investigation into a $34.5m (£27.7m) maize order from Zambia. Part of the consignment is alleged to have disappeared as did some of the money that was budgeted for the importation. Information Minister Nicolaus Saudi told the Reuters news agency, ''The president has removed from cabinet Hon George Chaponda as agriculture minister with immediate effect following after he was found with millions of money at his residence yesterday."