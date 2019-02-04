Sports Male Cheerleaders Make History at the US Super Bowl – Olisa.tv

#1
Last night, the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams battled it out for the trophy, and also, for the first time in the NFL’s 99-year history, there were male cheerleaders — Napoleon Jinnies and Quinton Peron.

USA Today reports that the two Rams cheerleaders, along with Jesse Hernandez of the New Orleans …



read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2UCp6FZ

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top