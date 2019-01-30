Maroon 5 will no longer be answering questions from the press before they mount the big stage during the Super Bowl LIII halftime show on Sunday.
The NFL announced last night that the band will not hold the event’s annual press conference this year, saying that they instead have …
read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2HFH7Sh
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The NFL announced last night that the band will not hold the event’s annual press conference this year, saying that they instead have …
read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2HFH7Sh
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[5]