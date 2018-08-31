Two men – Okon Bassey and Ademola Adekunle, have been arrested in Ogun State by the Police in connection with homosexuality.
Bassey and Ademola were arrested following a complaint by Bassey who reported at the Onipanu Divisional Headquarter that Ademola was threatening his life with violence but there was a twist to it when allegation of homosexual practices between the two cropped up.
