The Anti-Vandal team of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Ogun State command, have arrested Abiodun Onipede for attempting to commit suicide over his inability to refund a N50,000 ‘Lapo’ loan. Vanguard reports that Abiodun was arrested while attempting to use a rope tied to a tree to take his life inside a bush along Ayetoro road in Abeokuta. A member of the anti-vandal team who was about to ease himself in the bush, spotted Abiodun and raised an alarm. When he was interrogated, 34-year-old Abiodun said he is a commercial Tricyclist and also a 200 level drop-out of Federal College of Education, Osiele. According to him, he had lost one of his children due to his inability to pay the hospital bills. He had raised money for the child surgery which was successful but, later lost him after complication. He said his inability to perform his responsibility as the head of the family forced him to attempt suicide. He added that his failure to pay the ‘Lapo’ loan, an informal money lender syndicate forced him to take the decision to take his life. Public Relations Officer of NSCDC, Ogbonnaya Dyke said Abiodun will be handed over to the police, after the NSCDC Intelligence Unit has done proper work.