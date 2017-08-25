The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly having carnal knowledge with three minors, aged nine and 12 years. The man identified as Ini Udoh was accused of defiling the girls by luring them into his room under the pretense of sending them to run errands for him, in Ijoko community, Sango. The Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect who lived in the same compound with the victims’ parents usually lured the girls into his room whenever their parents and his own wife were not around. The police spokesperson said the crime was unravelled when the mother of one of the girls noticed ‘what looked like sperm on her daughter’s panties while washing it and this aroused her curiosity.’ “It was this that led to revelation that the suspect has been having sex with her and two others whenever their parents are not at home,” Mr Oyeyemi said. Mr. Oyeyemi said the three victims have been taken to the General Hospital for medical attention. He added that the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered immediate transfer of the case to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and possible prosecution of the suspect. See his photo below: