The Imo State police has arrested one Chukwuemeka Eze for allegedly murdering a 27-year-old female, Lillian Ngbawa, who was a week away from concluding her NYSC program.
The suspect allegedly murdered his victim after raping her and dumped her in a forest where she was recovered in Mgbidi, Imo …
Read more via Instablog9ja – https://ift.tt/2XWYVio
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The suspect allegedly murdered his victim after raping her and dumped her in a forest where she was recovered in Mgbidi, Imo …
Read more via Instablog9ja – https://ift.tt/2XWYVio
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]