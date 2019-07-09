advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Metro Man arrested for raping, killing corps member – Instablog9ja

#1
The Imo State police has arrested one Chukwuemeka Eze for allegedly murdering a 27-year-old female, Lillian Ngbawa, who was a week away from concluding her NYSC program.

The suspect allegedly murdered his victim after raping her and dumped her in a forest where she was recovered in Mgbidi, Imo …

muderer.JPG

Read more via Instablog9ja – https://ift.tt/2XWYVio

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[2]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top