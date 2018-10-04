Metro Man Bags 10 Years’ Imprisonment For Killing His Brother – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
An Ikeja High Court on Wednesday sentenced a 28-year-old man, Collins Abakwe, to 10 years’ imprisonment for stabbing his younger brother, Chibuike Abakwe, to death during an argument over a woman.

The Justice Raliat Adebiyi-led court sentenced the convict, who was arraigned on a charge …



Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2xWcLn6

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[70]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top