Metro Man Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught Robbing At An ATM – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
A suspected criminal got more than he bargained for after he was caught trying to rob an old couple.

According to reports, the suspect attacked the couple while withdrawing money at an ATM in Soweto area in South Africa...



Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2xNFQkp

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[55]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top