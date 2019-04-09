Sports Man City’s Squad To Face Tottenham Is Out – Naijaloaded

#1
Manchester City have released their squad that will tackle Tottenham Hotspur in today’s Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash.

According to Manchester Evening News, City manager, Pep Guardiola has released a list of 23 players. Man City head to the game following …



read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2OWHnMq

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[60]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top