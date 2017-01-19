Manchester City have completed the signing of Gabriel Jesus from Palmeiras. The 19-year-old forward is eligible to make his debut against Tottenham on Saturday. Rivaldo says Manchester City fans won't be disappointed when Gabriel Jesus finally makes his debut for the club City originally agreed the £27m deal for Jesus in August but the player remained at Palmeiras for the remainder of the Brazilian league season, helping them claim the title in November with a game to spare. Speaking with newsmen Jesus said: "I want to win titles and Manchester City is a club that is used to winning," Jesus told the club's official website. "City is a club that always competes for the title in the competitions it enters, so that was an important factor, and because of the manager, [Pep] Guardiola, and the squad." The club's director of football, Txiki Begiristain, believes Jesus can fulfil his potential with City.