  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Metro Man Commits Suicide On Abuja Railway Track – Leadership Newspaper

#1
A middle aged man, who is yet to be identified, was on Monday ran over by a train at the Phikwore Area of Kubwa, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the victim, who left a suicide note, was …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2KQfHXJ

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[43]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top