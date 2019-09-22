An American man has drowned while proposing to his girlfriend underwater on holiday in Tanzania.
Steven Weber and his girlfriend, Kenesha Antoine, were staying in a submerged cabin at the Manta Resort, off Pemba Island...
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/350V6JN
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Steven Weber and his girlfriend, Kenesha Antoine, were staying in a submerged cabin at the Manta Resort, off Pemba Island...
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/350V6JN
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]