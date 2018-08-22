Metro Man had such bad constipation his bowels burst causing his organs to shut down – Metro

A 24-year-old man had such bad constipation, his bowels burst and his organs started shutting down.

The unnamed autistic man, believed to be from London, went to A&E after experiencing stomach pain and diarrhoea for a week. Doctors were shocked to discover his ‘megarectum’ dilated to seven inches (18cm) …



