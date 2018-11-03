The Kaduna State Police command has arrested one David Shakari for raping his mother and former mother in-law in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
The 32-year-old father of one who attended a festival sometime in August 2017 in the community and returned home drunk in the …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2P6ZDGt
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The 32-year-old father of one who attended a festival sometime in August 2017 in the community and returned home drunk in the …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2P6ZDGt
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[69]