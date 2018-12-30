A middle-aged man has gone mad after embarking on 14 days dry fasting and praying.
The man whose identity could not be ascertained as at press time was said to have been married with five children. He was said to be …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2GLbp5n
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The man whose identity could not be ascertained as at press time was said to have been married with five children. He was said to be …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2GLbp5n
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[28]