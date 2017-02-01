Chelsea winger Eden Hazard doesn't think Liverpool has a chance of winning the Premier League over Manchester United and Arsenal this season. According to him, both teams are are the Blues' main rivals for the title. The Stamford Bridge outfit sit nine points clear of Tottenham and Arsenal at the top of the table, with United a further six points back in sixth, albeit with a game in hand. "I think Arsenal and Manchester United [are the biggest title rivals]," he told Sky Sports . "United had a bad first part of the season and I think for a couple of games now, they played well. "They drew against Stoke, but they have good players and the squad is very good. The manager is good, so they will be second or third.