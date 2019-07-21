Manchester United have rejected a 60m euro (£53.9m) bid from Inter Milan for striker Romelu Lukaku. The bid falls well below United’s valuation of the 26-year-old Belgium international, who joined them from Everton two years ago for £75m.
Lukaku sat out Saturday’s pre-season victory over Inter, whose manager …
read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2Y2Na6d
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Lukaku sat out Saturday’s pre-season victory over Inter, whose manager …
read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2Y2Na6d
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[42]