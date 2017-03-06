Manchester United striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, could be banned for 3 games as he has been charged by the English FA for violent conduct. Ibrahimovic and Bournemouth's Tyrone Mings clashed during Saturday's 1-1 draw after Mings, 23, landed on the United forward's head with his studs. Moments later, Ibrahimovic caught Mings in the face with his elbow at a corner. "The players were involved in two separate incidents in or around the 44th minute which were not seen by the match officials at the time but caught on video," said an FA statement. Deliberate elbowing and stamping are both red card offences, so would result in three-match bans if either Ibrahimovic or Mings were found guilty. Mings however could face a longer ban. Both players have until 18:00 GMT on Tuesday to reply to the charge. Ibrahimovic would miss the FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea and league games against Middlesbrough and West Brom if banned for three games, although he would be available for Europa League matches.