Metro Man Who Ate Marijuana Lollipop Had Heart Attack Caused by ‘Fearful Hallucinations’ – Newsweek

#1
A man ate a lollipop and suffered a heart attack triggered by frightening hallucinations, physicians have revealed. The unnamed man, 70, was taking medicines for coronary artery diseaseand his condition was stable.

He suffered a heart attack after he ate around 70mg of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis. …



Read more via Newsweek – http://bit.ly/2GB4Wbr

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[53]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top