A nine-month-old baby boy suffered 25 heart attacks in a single day but miraculously managed to survive.
Little Theo Fry, who is now 19-month old, is believed to have the most heart attacks in 24 hours ever seen by British doctors. But his cardiac problems begun when he was …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2QXvfdD
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Little Theo Fry, who is now 19-month old, is believed to have the most heart attacks in 24 hours ever seen by British doctors. But his cardiac problems begun when he was …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2QXvfdD
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[21]