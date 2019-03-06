Metro Man who celebrated Buhari’s election victory by swimming in gutter is dead – Pulse Nigeria

The staunch supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari who bathed inside a gutter and consumed drainage water when the president emerged winner of the February 23 presidential election has been confirmed dead.

Bala Haruna was reported to have died after battling with gastrointestinal bleeding in the hospital …



