The staunch supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari who bathed inside a gutter and consumed drainage water when the president emerged winner of the February 23 presidential election has been confirmed dead.
Bala Haruna was reported to have died after battling with gastrointestinal bleeding in the hospital …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2IWGLr3
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Bala Haruna was reported to have died after battling with gastrointestinal bleeding in the hospital …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2IWGLr3
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[67]