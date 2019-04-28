The police has arrested the suspected murderer of father of former Super Eagles player, Chikelu Iloanyusi. According to reports, the suspect was apprehended on Saturday in Anaku, Anyamelum local government area of Anambra State.
Police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement in Awka, …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2vnCvXO
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement in Awka, …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2vnCvXO
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]