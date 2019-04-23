Sometimes a manager just knows. He doesn't have to look at the numbers, or canvass the room for supporting opinions. It is an innate sense; more than a common old hunch. Gut feeling is an upmarket guess.
But Pep Guardiola wasn't guessing about Phil Foden....
read more via SOCCER news, photos, and video – Yahoo! Sports – https://dailym.ai/2GwKI1b
Get More Nigeria Sports News
But Pep Guardiola wasn't guessing about Phil Foden....
read more via SOCCER news, photos, and video – Yahoo! Sports – https://dailym.ai/2GwKI1b
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[28]