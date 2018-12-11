Phil Foden has signed a five-and-a-half year contract extension with Manchester City that keeps him at the club until the summer of 2024. Phil Foden has become a first-team squad regular for the champions this season under Pep Guardiola, with his latest appearance coming as an 84th-minute replacement in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Chelsea.....
Read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2SzyngM
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2SzyngM
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]