Phil Foden has signed a five-and-a-half year contract extension with Manchester City that keeps him at the club until the summer of 2024. Phil Foden has become a first-team squad regular for the champions this season under Pep Guardiola, with his latest appearance coming as an 84th-minute replacement in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Chelsea.....



